Super Blue Blood Moon

The Lunar Trifecta, as NASA puts it, includes a supermoon, a blue moon, and a Lunar Eclipse all happening on Jan 31.

A Supermoon means the moon is closest to the earth in it's orbit. It appears 14% brighter, but that is barely noticed. This is the 3rd supermoon in two months.

A blue moon has nothing to do with the color of the moon, but rather the title given when there's two full moons in one month.

Finally, what makes this event pretty rare is the face that a blue moon and supermoon happen at the same time as a lunar eclipse.

A lunar eclipse happens when the sun, moon and Earth line up in orbit and the Earth's shadow is cast on the moon. Texoma can see the lunar eclipse start just after 4 a.m. The best time to view the eclipse will be around 6:15 a.m. We will see the Earth's shadow fall across the moon, but we won't see the full eclipse because the moon will set and the sun will rise. If you wake up after 7 a.m. you will miss it.

The eclipse is where the name blood moon comes from. The sunlight refracts around the earth and in turn NASA says we see the sunrise and sunsets across the earth reflected on the moon.

