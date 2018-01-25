Gas prices in Texas up this week

The statewide average is now $2.33 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel according to AAA Texas. (Source: KAUZ)

Prices at the gas pump in Texas have gone up this week. The statewide average is now $2.33 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel according to AAA Texas.

That price is five cents more than this time last week and 22 cents more than this time last year. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.56.

That price is two cents more than this time last week and 27 cents more than this time last year.

Drivers in Midland are paying the most in Texas at $2.50 while drivers in San Antonio drivers are paying the least at $2.23.

The cheapest gas prices in Wichita Falls are at the United Express on Old Iowa Park Road at $2.15.

