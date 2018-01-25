Stolen vehicle rollover claims life of driver

Wichita Falls police recover a stolen vehicle after a short car chase and rollover crash in the Falls.

Wichita Falls police recover a stolen vehicle after a short car chase and rollover crash in the Falls.

The driver, Jonathan Thomas Hutchison, 25, died at the hospital according to police. (Source: RNN)

Wichita Falls Police have confirmed one of the two young men, who were ejected in a crash overnight, has died.

The driver, Jonathan Thomas Hutchison, 25, died at the hospital according to police. The passenger, a 17-year-old boy, is still in the hospital.

WFPD officers were about to initiate a traffic stop with the vehicle around 2 a.m. Thursday morning on Lakeshore Drive when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over.

Police said the SUV did not have its lights on. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Burkburnett.

Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle. Officers said no charges have been filed at this time but the passenger could possibly face evading arrest and stolen vehicle charges.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.