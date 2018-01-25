Bond Proposal: City official talks property tax vs. sales tax

A bond proposal for Wichita Falls citizens seems likely for the May ballot to address come of the city’s needs.

The six propositions include MPEC improvements, a new city hall with police and fire stations, Lake Wichita shoreline improvements, park improvements, downtown streetscape work, and street improvements.

It would be a 16 cent property tax increase or $160 per year on a $100,000 home. Why a property tax increase instead of sales tax increase?

Deputy City Manager Jim Dockery says they have reached their limit on the sales taxes but not the property tax. He also said the reason they have to ask for so much money is because the tax base is not growing.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

