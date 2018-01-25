Large grass fire on TX-25 near Kamay now contained

Newschannel 6 crews are on the way to the scene of a fire south of Electra on TX-25 and Turkey Creek Road. (Source: KAUZ)

A large grass fire south of Electra on TX-25 and Turkey Creek Road is now contained.

Flames could be seen from our First Alert 6 tower camera on Thursday.

A call for mutual aid came into the Wichita County Sheriff's Office around 10:30 a.m.

Fire crews from SAFB, Wichita Falls FD, Bowman VFD, Kamay VFD, Electra VFD and Punkin Center VFD were just some of the ones to respond.

According to fire crews, the fire is now contained and all that is left it to put out hotspots. A plane is currently en route to survey the land and figure out how many acres burned.

No structures were threatened by the fire.

