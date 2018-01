Patterson Kia acquires new Stinger

Patterson Kia has just acquired a variety of the brand new Kia Stinger. (Source: Patterson Kia)

The Kia Stinger is the company's new performance sedan that is the pinnacle of over seven years of work. It has a 3.3 liter V6 twin-turbo engine that puts out 365 horsepower and offers many high-tech features.

"We are very fortunate to possess the all-new Kia performance sedan," said Patterson Kia Sales Manager Jeff Baker. "This vehicle is unique to our market and I encourage everyone to come visit us and see all the Stinger has to offer!"

Patterson Kia is located at 2910 Old Jacksboro Highway in Wichita Falls.

