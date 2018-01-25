MSU announces agribusiness concentration

Midwestern State University has announced it has added an agribusiness concentration to their business curriculum.. (Source: RNN Texoma)

Starting in Fall of 2018, the university will launch the concentration in their economics major. They say that the concentration will be attractive to students from this region because of a large amount of agricultural business that exists in the Lone Star State.

“We believe that tying the concentration for agribusiness to the community will yield many benefits to all. This area is particularly rich in farming and ranching knowledge because of the farmers, ranchers, and their families who have been here for many generations,” said Dr. Robert Forrester, Dillard Distinguished Professor of Finance.

The agribusiness concentration was made possible by a gift from Carol Dillard, Dillard, an area rancher, and philanthropist, made the donation to push a vision to educate future ranchers and farmers. “The Dillard family’s generosity and support through the years has made the single biggest difference in our ability to enhance preparation for careers in business in this region,” said MSU President Suzanne Shipley.

For more information on the new agribusiness concentration, contact the Chair of Economics, Dr. Yoshi Fukasawa at 940-397-4360.

