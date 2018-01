Area railroad crossing to close for repairs

A railroad crossing in Wichita Falls will be temporarily closed for repairs. (Source: City of Wichita Falls)

A railroad crossing in Wichita Falls will be temporarily closed for repairs.

The Wichita, Tillman, and Jackson Railroad Company will be closing the railroad crossing at Jefferson Street on January 30.

Traffic will be diverted to Lincoln Street and along Old Burk Road.

Officials ask you to please proceed with caution in this area and follow detour signs.

The crossing is expected to reopen on February 1.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved