Man sentenced in child sexual assault case

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
A man who was found guilty of sexual assault of a child has been sentenced Thursday.

Juan Antonio Rodriguez received two life sentences for the two charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and another 20 years for a charge of sexual assault of a child. The sentences will be served consecutively.

Rodriguez was found guilty of the charges on Wednesday. 

