Lawton Public Schools to close for flu

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Lawton Public Schools have made the decision to cancel classes Friday, January 26. (Source: RNN) Lawton Public Schools have made the decision to cancel classes Friday, January 26. (Source: RNN)
LAWTON, OK(RNN Texoma) -

Lawton Public Schools have made the decision to cancel classes Friday, January 26.

According to LPS officials, the decision was made on the advice of health department officials. 

The closure will include all Friday evening and Saturday events and activities. Thursday activities will not be affected. 

Duncan Middle School has also made the decision to close Friday.

Officials hope the cancellations will allow students and staff to recover.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

