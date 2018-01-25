Lawton Public Schools to close for flu

Lawton Public Schools have made the decision to cancel classes Friday, January 26. (Source: RNN)

According to LPS officials, the decision was made on the advice of health department officials.

The closure will include all Friday evening and Saturday events and activities. Thursday activities will not be affected.

Duncan Middle School has also made the decision to close Friday.

Officials hope the cancellations will allow students and staff to recover.

