Cloudy, Windy Today, Few Showers Tonight

Some of our western towns landed some rain yesterday evening. Another chance comes tonight mainly across our eastern counties. A potent trough of low pressure is sweeping across the southwestern United States. As it moves toward Texoma our winds will become stronger as temperatures remain mild. A few showers and stray storms will develop in north Texas and Oklahoma overnight, moving east by sunrise. Texoma's best chance for rain will be east of I-44 and US 281. A cold front sweeps through tonight, turning our winds northerly. Skies will clear by midday Saturday and temperatures will reach the low 60s. Sunday will be pleasant with light winds, sunshine and highs near 60.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist