Rain Chances

It looks like some places will have a decent chance for seeing shower or a rumble of thunder this evening with a passing band. This won't be drought busting rain, but every little bit helps! We may have another chance tomorrow evening with a cool front as well. Friday looks mild and breezy with afternoon highs in the 60s with some getting close to 70. Saturday will be breezy, but a little cooler with north winds. Highs will be in the lower 60s!
Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist
