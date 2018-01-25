Harlem Globetrotters coming to the Falls

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the Kay Yeager Coliseum. (Source: Harlem Globetrotters)

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

The Harlem Globetrotters features the world's largest collection of elite dunkers, including six players who have competes in the annual College Slam Dunk contest held during the Final Four weekend, a Guinness World Record holder for slam dunks.

They will be taking on the Washington Generals on February 9 at 7 p.m. as part of their 2018 World Tour.

Globetrotters will be available after the game for autographs and pictures.

You can buy your tickets here or here.

