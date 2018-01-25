Elementary school will host career day

Principal Mark Davis says career days are crucial for the school. Source: KAUZ

Booker T. Washington Elementary in Wichita Falls will hold a career day on Friday.

More than 15 different groups will be at the elementary to show the kids there all of the things about their jobs.

It is the 2nd year for the school to do this event, and the principal says they do it so that kids will start thinking now about what they want to do after high school.

Principal Mark Davis said it is crucial to expose elementary students to careers.

"It is important for us to build that foundation in elementary schools so when those times do arise, you can have those ideas and possibilities in your mind and you can have the foundation whichever career," said Davis.

One group at career day is the Wichita Falls Fire Department.

"We usually take a fire truck," said firefighter, J.J. Autrey. "(The kids) enjoy looking at the fire truck and the tools on the truck and how it works."

Autrey has been to several career days.

A lot of them have been at elementary schools.

"These kids start thinking about what they want to do," said Autrey. "Several kids know in their mind that they want to be a firefighter. If we can steer them in the right direction and exactly job descriptions. It is never too early to start planning for it."

Davis wants to give his students the same opportunity as those from other schools.

"In this area, you don't have the exposure," said Davis.

"You may hear about a doctor, lawyer, pharmacist, or a SWAT team member," said Davis. "To actually see them in living color, I think it really means a lot to kids."

He remembers job shadowing growing up and the impact that had on his life.

Davis wants to bring the same thing to his kids.

"If we can expose our children at these young ages to unlimited possibilities it will help other kids help their families later on in life," said Davis.

In addition to the fire department, kids will also hear from professionals like a pharmacist, an author, and a snake breeder.

Career Day will run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Booker T. Washington Elementary.

