SAFB main gate transit center nearly complete - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

SAFB main gate transit center nearly complete

By Alex Achten, Reporter
The Sheppard Air Force Base Main Gate bus transit center is nearly complete. (Source: KAUZ) The Sheppard Air Force Base Main Gate bus transit center is nearly complete. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A two-year transit station project near Sheppard Air Force Base is nearly complete.

In August ground was broken on an $800,000 project to build a transit center for people who live on the north side of Wichita Falls or on base.

Director of Transportation John Burrus said everything was supposed to be wrapped up two months ago, but he's still happy with the progress made.

"We have to get some trees re-planted and moved," Burrus said. "Once they get that done, we're going to sweep up the parking lot. We've got benches and trash cans ordered as well. Hopefully, in the next two weeks, we'll be operational."

The transit center will be used by the local bus system, rideshare services, and create more parking near the main gate. The Greyhound bus system may also use it in the future.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

