New data helps MSU combat sexual assault on campus

Flying, floating and working up a sweat at Dragonfly Hot & Aerial Yoga Studio.
Early Thursday morning was not the first time there has been a car accident at the intersection of Barnett Rd. and Southwest Pkwy. Now one Wichita Falls resident is questioning the safety of that intersection.
In the last year, there have been at least nine reported sexual assaults on the campus of Midwestern State University. MSU Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Keith Lamb said the multi-disciplinary task force is using new data from to combat the issue.
Tuesday and Wednesday Wichita Falls city staff and council rolled up their sleeves and came to an agreement on a possible bond proposal for the May election.
