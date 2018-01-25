Woman concerned about intersection after 3 backyard crashes

Early Thursday morning was not the first time there has been a car accident at the intersection of Barnett Rd. and Southwest Pkwy.

Now one Wichita Falls resident is questioning the safety of that intersection.

Becky Dorsman, has lived in her home for ten years, and after repairing her fence three times Dorsman said when she spots cars driving fast around that corner she gets anxious.

One accident that caused a car to struck into her backyard was caused by icy roads and another was due to a drunk driver.

"The third driver was going South," Dorsman said. "I don't know if he was texting or what but he overcorrected, spun around and ended up hitting the pole and kind of nicked the fence that time."

After the last accident, Dorsman decided to put a latch on a stretch of her fence that can now open up.

She adds she's not only worried about her family's safety but also her two dogs who like to play around outside in the afternoon during traffic time.

Her family now is just counting their blessings and hoping it doesn't happen again.

Dorsman said she wants motorists to put down their phone when driving and slow down when making that turn.

