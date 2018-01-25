HS basketball: Christ Academy vs El Paso Jesus Chapel

The Texas Rangers Winter Caravan tour will visit Wichita Falls Friday, January 26 with autographs starting at noon. In a change from previous years, it will be held at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall at the MPEC, rather than Academy Sports. Visiting Rangers will be first base coach Steve Buechele, who visited last year as the team's bench coach, Hall of Fame radio broadcaster Eric Nadel, who last visited Wichita Falls in 2013, and pitcher Matt Bush, who will be making his first trip to ...