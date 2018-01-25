HS basketball: Christ Academy vs El Paso Jesus Chapel

Highlights of the Christ Academy girls and boys against El Paso Jesus Chapel in TAPPS district action Thursday!
Midwestern State softball opens the 2018 season a week from Friday at the Lubbock Softball Classic. This year's team is half made-up of newcomers, so there will be a noticeable change from a year ago!
Reggie Reid's off-balance, 3-point shot from the top of the key with 0.6 seconds in regulation forced overtime Thursday night at the A&M-C Fieldhouse, and the Lions went on to win 91-88.
The Texas Rangers Winter Caravan tour will visit Wichita Falls Friday, January 26 with autographs starting at noon. In a change from previous years, it will be held at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall at the MPEC, rather than Academy Sports. Visiting Rangers will be first base coach Steve Buechele, who visited last year as the team's bench coach, Hall of Fame radio broadcaster Eric Nadel, who last visited Wichita Falls in 2013, and pitcher Matt Bush, who will be making his first trip to ...
