HS basketball: Christ Academy vs El Paso Jesus Chapel - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS basketball: Christ Academy vs El Paso Jesus Chapel

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Carson Kosub goes in for a layup in the Warriors' win over Jesus Chapel Thursday / Source: KAUZ Carson Kosub goes in for a layup in the Warriors' win over Jesus Chapel Thursday / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

TAPPS 1-1A

Girls

El Paso Jesus Chapel  30 (4-1)
#10 Christ Academy     29 (4-2)
CA: Danielle Okeke/Lauren Spragins 10 pts each

Boys

EP Jesus Chapel  32 (0-5)
Christ Academy    50 (4-2)

    Highlights of the Christ Academy girls and boys against El Paso Jesus Chapel in TAPPS district action Thursday!

