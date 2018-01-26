Mustangs falls short in doubleheader at Commerce

Men fall in overtime to #18 Texas A&M-Commerce

Reggie Reid's off-balance, 3-point shot from the top of the key with 0.6 seconds in regulation forced overtime Thursday night at the A&M-C Fieldhouse.



The junior transfer from Florida Gulf Coast scored four more points in the extra session to allow No. 18 Texas A&M-Commerce to survive a determined Midwestern State effort, 91-88.



"We had opportunities. I am happy with the way we fought," MSU coach Nelson Haggerty said. "We came out in the second half and executed on both ends of the floor. We made the right plays when we had to make them."



The Mustangs (6-13, 3-7 LSC) started strong scoring the first nine points of the game, but Texas A&M-Commerce battled back to lead by as many as 12 points in the opening half.



Midwestern chipped away and finally regained the lead on Devante Pullum's 3-pointer from the corner for a 67-66 edge with 6:36 to play. The Mustangs kept the upper hand pushing the lead to three following a Wanaah Bail lob dunk and jumper by Trey Kennedy with 35 seconds to play for a 75-72 lead.



But Reid, who poured in a game-high 29 points, would tally the final nine points of regulation for the Lions, who still trailed by three after as the Mustangs went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe in the final 20 seconds.



Up 3, the Mustangs chose to not foul and Reid kissed a desperation shot off of the glass to send the game to overtime tied at 79-79.



"I thought we did a good job of playing through when calls didn't go our way. We knew we were going to get their best," Haggerty said. "We had our opportunities, we were a banked-3 away from winning this ballgame."



Texas A&M-Commerce scored the first five points in OT before the Mustangs reeled off three straight scores to regain the lead at 85-84 on Bail's hook shot with 1:58 to go.



Joseph Williams-Powell answered with a 3-pointer from the left wing before Reid connected on a pair of free throws to give the Lions a 3-point edge at 89-86 with nine seconds remaining.



Texas A&M-Commerce elected to foul Pullum in backcourt. He connected on both to narrow the margin to one and MSU was called for a holding foul on the inbound play leaving four seconds following Srdan Budimir's succession conversion of two free throws.



MSU was unable to get a shot off prior to the buzzer.

Kennedy erupted for his second 20-point performance of the season hitting 7-of-12 shots including a pair of 3-pointers to close with 20 points, four rebounds and three assists. Senior guard Brandon Neel, who was held scoreless and saddled with three fouls in the first half, scored 17 points after the half on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor with five rebounds. He fouled out in 27 minutes.

Midwestern State takes on Tarleton State Saturday afternoon at Wisdom Gym in Stephenville. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.

Turnovers doom Mustangs in loss at A&M-Commerce

The MSU Mustangs committed 24 turnovers in a 76-50 loss on the road against Lone Star Conference-leading Texas A&M-Commerce. The Mustangs fall to 10-7 overall on the season and 7-4 in Lone Star Conference play.



The Maroon and Gold held the Lions in check offensively for the first half, limiting A&M-C to 29.7 percent shooting from the field and just 16.7 percent from beyond the arc. The Lions were able to take a 32-25 lead into the intermission in large part due to 13 offensive rebounds in the opening 20 minutes.



Texas A&M-Commerce extended the lead in the third quarter, forcing 10 MSU turnovers and holding the Mustangs to 25.0 percent shooting. The Lions outscored the Mustangs 19-9 in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 18 points going to the fourth.



MSU was unable to pull any closer in the fourth, leading to the 76-50 setback.



Senior forward Micheline Mercelita was the lone Mustang in double-figures. The Edinburg product finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds after pulling down 20 boards against Texas Woman's last week.



Texas A&M-Commerce's Artaejah Gay led all players with 27 points while also grabbing 10 rebounds.

Midwestern State is back in action on Saturday, Jan. 27 against Tarleton State in Stephenville. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports/MSU Athletic Communications All Rights Reserved