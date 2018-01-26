Sizzling With 6: Stone Oven Pepperoni Pizza

Recipe Name: Cheesy Time Pizza
Ingredients:
Pizza dough
Mozzarella
Pepperonis
Homemade Red Sauce
Procedure:
Preheat the over to 350 degrees. Layer the sauce, cheese, and pepperoni. Bake for 25 minutes and enjoy.
