Sizzling With 6: Stone Oven Pepperoni Pizza

Sizzling with 6: Ava Van Valen and Dave Rodriguez show you how to make Cheesy Time Pizza. (Source: RNN Texoma)

Recipe Name: Cheesy Time Pizza

Ingredients:

Pizza dough

Mozzarella

Pepperonis

Homemade Red Sauce

Procedure:

Preheat the over to 350 degrees. Layer the sauce, cheese, and pepperoni. Bake for 25 minutes and enjoy.

