Wichita Falls man arrested for drugs near school

Donald Spence was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on two drug charges. (Source: WFPD)

A traffic stop on Thursday afternoon landed a Wichita Falls man behind bars.

Around 3 p.m. WFPD officers pulled over Donald Spence, 63, at 8th Street and Denver for running a stop sign near the Denver Alternative Education school.

During the traffic stop, police said Spence gave them permission to search him. Officers found a large plastic bag with several smaller bags of a white crystal-like substance inside and another bag with a green leafy substance and a rolled cigarette with a green leafy substance inside.

The white crystal-like substance tested positive for methamphetamine and the green leafy substance tested positive for marijuana.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 11.5 grams and the total weight of the marijuana was 4.6 grams.

Spence was arrested and booked into the Wichita Co. Jail and charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 and Possession of Marijuana.

