Texoma's Most Wanted

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Xavier Toliver
Black Male
DOB: 01-06-98 
Blk/Blk
140 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall
Wanted For: Aggravated Robbery

Virgle Wayne Barry
White Male
DOB: 12-24-62 
Bro/Grn
165 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall
Wanted For: Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements

Austen Graham
White Male
DOB: 06-23-96 
Bro/Bro
250 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall
Wanted For: Aggravated Robbery

Dakendra Manuel
Black Female
DOB: 07-15-88 
Blk/Bro
110 Lbs. / 5'01" Tall
Wanted For: Aggravated Assault

Jorge Virgen-Gonzales
White Male
DOB: 09-07-84 
Blk/Bro
130 Lbs. / 5'04" Tall
Wanted For: PR Canceled - Tamper with Government Records

