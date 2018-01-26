The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. (Source: KAUZ)

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Xavier Toliver

Black Male

DOB: 01-06-98

Blk/Blk

140 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall

Wanted For: Aggravated Robbery

Virgle Wayne Barry

White Male

DOB: 12-24-62

Bro/Grn

165 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall

Wanted For: Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements

Austen Graham

White Male

DOB: 06-23-96

Bro/Bro

250 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall

Wanted For: Aggravated Robbery

Dakendra Manuel

Black Female

DOB: 07-15-88

Blk/Bro

110 Lbs. / 5'01" Tall

Wanted For: Aggravated Assault

Jorge Virgen-Gonzales

White Male

DOB: 09-07-84

Blk/Bro

130 Lbs. / 5'04" Tall

Wanted For: PR Canceled - Tamper with Government Records

