Passenger in stolen vehicle crashed released from hospital

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Newschannel 6 has learned the passenger in the deadly stolen vehicle accident early Thursday morning has been released from the hospital. 

WFPD officials said possible charges against the 17-year-old are pending. But no arrests have been made at this time. 

Officers were about to initiate a traffic stop with the vehicle around 2 a.m. Thursday morning on Lakeshore Drive when the driver, Jonathan Thomas Hutchison, 25, lost control and the vehicle rolled over. 

Hutchison died at the hospital according to police. 

Officers said the SUV did not have its lights on. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Burkburnett. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle. 

