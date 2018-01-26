Passenger in stolen vehicle crashed released from hospital

Wichita Falls Police have confirmed one of the two young men, who were ejected in a crash overnight, has died.
Wichita Falls police recover a stolen vehicle after a short car chase and rollover crash in the Falls.
Flying, floating and working up a sweat at Dragonfly Hot & Aerial Yoga Studio.
A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.
Bill Cosby's lawyers are accusing prosecutors of withholding and destroying evidence that could have helped him.
Newschannel 6 has learned the passenger in the deadly stolen vehicle accident early Thursday morning has been released from the hospital.
A deputy sheriff was able save a deli worker because he was already there investigating a crime outside.
