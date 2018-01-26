Historic Kell House looking for volunteers

Kell House Museum is looking for volunteers to become docents Source: KAUZ

The Kell House Museum in Wichita Falls is looking for docents to help share a bit of the city's history.

"They are the ones who really interact with the public, and they get to share all of this great history with the people who come to visit," said Kell House curator, Stacie Flood.

A docent is responsible for giving tours of the historic home, and the staff is looking for any history buffs to take the reins.

"We teach you how to become a docent and what they do," said Flood."

Volunteers sign up for a two-part class to learn everything there is to know about the Kell House.

"It is a great program for people who have not been in the community for very long," said Flood. "They can come and learn about the roots in our community, where we came from, how we grew into Wichita Falls, and really see what that evolution was."

Flood said becoming a docent means you are contributing to keeping the history alive.

"We love to have everyone come and see the house and share the history of Mr. Kell and how he grew Wichita Falls into what it is today," said Flood. "They can also see what it was like to live back then in the early 1800s."

The dates for docent training are February 20 and 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To get your name on the list, call the Kell House at (940) 723-2712 or email kellhouse1909@yahoo.com.

