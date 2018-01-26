Traffic stop leads to drug bust

A traffic stop lead to a drug arrest in Wichita County, according to the Wichita County Sheriff's Office.

Around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, January 25, a Wichita County Highway Interdiction deputy pulled over a man at U.S 287 and Midway Church Road near Electra.

After searching the vehicle, the deputy found eight grams of meth and over $270,000. 53-year old Manuel Demetrio Garcia-Segui was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and money laundering.

He was transported to the Wichita County Detention Center.

