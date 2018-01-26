Traffic stop leads to drug bust

Flying, floating and working up a sweat at Dragonfly Hot & Aerial Yoga Studio.
Bill Cosby's lawyers are accusing prosecutors of withholding and destroying evidence that could have helped him.
City View ISD has made the decision to cancel classes next Monday, January 29, due to the high volume of flu cases among students.
A traffic stop lead to a drug arrest in Wichita County.
A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.
