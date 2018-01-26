City View ISD cancels classes next Monday - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

City View ISD cancels classes next Monday

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

City View ISD has made the decision to cancel classes next Monday, January 29, due to the high volume of flu cases among students.

According to school officials, the amount of student’s absent due to illness has increased every day this week.

Classes will resume on Tuesday, January 30 at normal time.

