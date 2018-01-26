Good Looking Weekend Weather

A weak cool front may bring a shower or two to mainly our eastern counties later this evening. However, most of us will remain dry. Strong winds will increase behind the front out of the north toward morning. Saturday may start off breezy and a little cloudy, but it looks really good by afternoon. Lots of sunshine with highs near 60. Our weather will be similar on Sunday.
Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist
3601 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
(940) 322.6957
rhaddox@kauz.com
(940) 322-6957EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.