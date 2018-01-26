Good Looking Weekend Weather - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Good Looking Weekend Weather

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
A weak cool front may bring a shower or two to mainly our eastern counties later this evening. However, most of us will remain dry. Strong winds will increase behind the front out of the north toward morning. Saturday may start off breezy and a little cloudy, but it looks really good by afternoon. Lots of sunshine with highs near 60. Our weather will be similar on Sunday. 

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist 

