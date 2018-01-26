I hope everyone is enjoying the weather on this lovely Saturday.

Winds are breezy out of the NE today, but not terrible. Sustained wind speeds will be about 10-15 mph through the early evening and weaken to 5 mph. With mostly clear skies lows tonight will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Tomorrow will be very similar to today. Winds will begin to shift westerly, but will be calm about 5-10 mph. Skies will be sunny. High temperatures will be back in the lower 60s.

Monday, we see our next cold front. Temperatures will drop about 10 degrees so highs will be in the lower 50s. Winds will be breezy out of the N 10-15 mph. conditions will still be dry so don't expect any rain.

This will be a week of temperature fluctuations. When the strong southwest winds return, Highs on Wednesday will likely be in the mid 70s. It won't stay that way for long. Next weekend looks cooler with highs in the lower 50s, we could even see some 40s if the forecast holds up.

I hope you can spend a little time outdoors tomorrow because it will be nice.

Have a great weekend,

- Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist