Mild This Weekend

Good morning! Drier and colder air is filtering in behind the cold front early this morning.

North winds stay with us into this afternoon. We top out in the low 60s today and mid to low 60s tomorrow. Fire danger will be high this weekend.

Overnight temps fall into the mid to upper 20s under mostly clear skies and light winds.

Another cold front pushes through Sunday night into early Monday, dropping our high temps Monday into the low to mid 50s.

Strong S winds return Tuesday, heightening our fire danger threat and bringing our temps back into the upper 60s.

We hit the low to mid 70s Wednesday under mostly sunny skies before cloud cover sneaks back in along with our next big cold front. Fire danger will be extreme during the afternoon. N winds Thursday keep fire danger concerns high, but help temps stay in the low 50s under partly cloudy skies.

We fall into the 40s Friday as colder air continues to filter in behind the front. We stay dry the next week.

