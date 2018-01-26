Booker T. Washington holds career day

More than 15 career professionals were welcomed to Booker T Washington Elementary School this morning for career day. (Source: RNN Texoma)

Principal Mark Davis said it is important to expose elementary students to careers so that they can have an idea of what the world had to offer. He says doing this will have a lasting impact.

“They may be stuck in this certain environment and may not have no way out,” Davis said. “But I feel like if you expose children to different things, open their minds up to different careers it may push them and motivate them to work harder in the classroom, so they can ultimately reach their goals in life.”

There was a baker, barber, dentist, a police officer, and even a snake wrangler!

