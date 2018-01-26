Dangerous fire conditions could scorch thousands of acres

Flying, floating and working up a sweat at Dragonfly Hot & Aerial Yoga Studio.
Flying, floating and working up a sweat at Dragonfly Hot & Aerial Yoga Studio.
The flu is hitting many schools hard, but Midwestern State University has yet to see a high number of cases.
The flu is hitting many schools hard, but Midwestern State University has yet to see a high number of cases.
Several Texoma schools shut down this week because of the flu. Wichita Falls I.S.D. is open and they're doing what they can to make sure they stay open.
Several Texoma schools shut down this week because of the flu. Wichita Falls I.S.D. is open and they're doing what they can to make sure they stay open.
Tuesday and Wednesday Wichita Falls city staff and council rolled up their sleeves and came to an agreement on a possible bond proposal for the May election.
Tuesday and Wednesday Wichita Falls city staff and council rolled up their sleeves and came to an agreement on a possible bond proposal for the May election.