Midwestern State not being hit hard with flu

The flu is hitting many schools hard, but Midwestern State University has yet to see a high number of cases. (Source: KAUZ)

The flu is hitting many schools hard, but Midwestern State University has yet to see a high number of cases.

Officials said there are some cases on campus and they're currently a code yellow, but add with classes only being in session two weeks, there hasn't been a lot of time for the virus to spread.

Students are still urged to wash their hands, cover their coughs, and to not go to class if they are sick.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved