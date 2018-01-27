Hoops roundup: Friday, Jan. 26 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Hoops roundup: Friday, Jan. 26

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Burkburnett's Jalen White fires a 3-pointer in the #24 Bulldogs' win at Iowa Park / Source: KAUZ Burkburnett's Jalen White fires a 3-pointer in the #24 Bulldogs' win at Iowa Park / Source: KAUZ
Boys

District 5-5A

Braswell         57 (3-5)
Wichita Falls  45 (0-8)

District 6-4A

#24 Burkburnett  66 (3-1)
Iowa Park           41 (0-4)
BURK: Jalen White 20 pts
IP: Billy Pearson 12 pts

#7 Hirschi  90 (4-0)
Vernon      35 (1-3)

District 8-3A

#12 Nocona  56 (6-3)
#20 Holliday  64 (8-1)
NOC: Riley McCasland 22 pts
HOL: Noah Parker 19 pts, Kade Patterson 15

#11 Bowie  72 (8-1)
Jacksboro  38 (2-7)

Paradise   37 (2-7)
City View  66 (4-5)
CV: Austin Lucas 24 pts

Boyd        43 (3-6)
Henrietta  36 (3-6)
F/OT

District 9-2A

Archer City  36 (7-2)
Olney          21 (0-9)
AC: Coltin Knobloch 12 pts

Electra    40 (7-1)
Quanah  22 (4-5)

Petrolia       34 (1-8)
Windthorst  50 (4-4)

Seymour  41 (8-1)
Munday    24 (4-5)

District 8-1A

Chillicothe  31 (1-6)
Knox City   39 (7-0)

Benjamin  53 (6-1)
Northside  40 (2-5)

District 21-1A

Forestburg  54 (4-4)
Gold-Burg   58 (2-6)

Prairie Valley  53 (3-5)
Midway           58 (4-4)

TAPPS 1-1A

EP Jesus Chapel  57 (0-5)
Notre Dame          72 (3-4)
ND: Jack Trivette 29 pts, Andrew Koch 22

Lubbock KPA        21 (3-3)
Wichita Christian  47 (6-0)
WCS: Evan Findley 18 pts

Girls

District 5-5A

Braswell         48 (5-4)
Wichita Falls  52 (3-7)

District 6-4A

Hirschi   59 (4-2)
Vernon  47 (0-6)

Burkburnett  50 (4-1)
Iowa Park     30 (2-4)
BURK: Carolyn Thomas 19 pts, Eternity Jackson 15
IP: Kristina Diaz 10 pts

District 8-3A

Bowie        33 (10-1)
Jacksboro  39 (10-1)
JAC: Baylee Thompson 14 pts

Nocona  66 (7-4)
Holliday  31 (5-6)
NOC: Averee Kleinhans 19 pts, Emma Meekins 12, Brook O'Neal 11
HOL: Bailee Lawson 13

Boyd        36 (2-9)
Henrietta  38 (3-8)
HEN: Maddie Brown 15 pts

Paradise   72 (7-4)
City View  30 (0-11)

District 9-2A

Petrolia            34 (4-7)
#4 Windthorst  93 (10-0)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 35 pts, Charli Cooper 14

#13 Archer City  69 (10-1)
Olney                 42 (0-11)

#17 Seymour  38 (8-3)
Munday           35 (3-8)

Electra    39 (3-7)
Quanah  50 (5-6)

District 8-1A

Benjamin   68 (7-0)
Northside  12 (3-4)
BEN: Brooke Jones 21 pts, Myca Flowers 19

District 17-1A

Newcastle  94 (6-1)
Woodson   26 (1-6)

Throckmorton  23 (2-5)
Graford            37 (7-0)

District 21-1A

Forestburg  52 (6-4)
Gold-Burg   38 (1-8)

Prairie Valley  45 (4-6)
Midway           19 (0-9)

TAPPS 1-1A

EP Jesus Chapel  29 (4-2)
#3 Notre Dame     46 (4-2)
ND: Ellen Parkey 18 pts, Kamryn Macha 12

#4 Lubbock KPA  34 (3-2)
Wichita Christian  28 (2-4)
WCS: Addi Vasquez 14 pts

