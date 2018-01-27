Hoops roundup: Friday, Jan. 26

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -
Boys
District 5-5A
Braswell 57 (3-5)
Wichita Falls 45 (0-8)
District 6-4A
#24 Burkburnett 66 (3-1)
Iowa Park 41 (0-4)
BURK: Jalen White 20 pts
IP: Billy Pearson 12 pts
#7 Hirschi 90 (4-0)
Vernon 35 (1-3)
District 8-3A
#12 Nocona 56 (6-3)
#20 Holliday 64 (8-1)
NOC: Riley McCasland 22 pts
HOL: Noah Parker 19 pts, Kade Patterson 15
#11 Bowie 72 (8-1)
Jacksboro 38 (2-7)
Paradise 37 (2-7)
City View 66 (4-5)
CV: Austin Lucas 24 pts
Boyd 43 (3-6)
Henrietta 36 (3-6)
F/OT
District 9-2A
Archer City 36 (7-2)
Olney 21 (0-9)
AC: Coltin Knobloch 12 pts
Electra 40 (7-1)
Quanah 22 (4-5)
Petrolia 34 (1-8)
Windthorst 50 (4-4)
Seymour 41 (8-1)
Munday 24 (4-5)
District 8-1A
Chillicothe 31 (1-6)
Knox City 39 (7-0)
Benjamin 53 (6-1)
Northside 40 (2-5)
District 21-1A
Forestburg 54 (4-4)
Gold-Burg 58 (2-6)
Prairie Valley 53 (3-5)
Midway 58 (4-4)
TAPPS 1-1A
EP Jesus Chapel 57 (0-5)
Notre Dame 72 (3-4)
ND: Jack Trivette 29 pts, Andrew Koch 22
Lubbock KPA 21 (3-3)
Wichita Christian 47 (6-0)
WCS: Evan Findley 18 pts
Girls
District 5-5A
Braswell 48 (5-4)
Wichita Falls 52 (3-7)
District 6-4A
Hirschi 59 (4-2)
Vernon 47 (0-6)
Burkburnett 50 (4-1)
Iowa Park 30 (2-4)
BURK: Carolyn Thomas 19 pts, Eternity Jackson 15
IP: Kristina Diaz 10 pts
District 8-3A
Bowie 33 (10-1)
Jacksboro 39 (10-1)
JAC: Baylee Thompson 14 pts
Nocona 66 (7-4)
Holliday 31 (5-6)
NOC: Averee Kleinhans 19 pts, Emma Meekins 12, Brook O'Neal 11
HOL: Bailee Lawson 13
Boyd 36 (2-9)
Henrietta 38 (3-8)
HEN: Maddie Brown 15 pts
Paradise 72 (7-4)
City View 30 (0-11)
District 9-2A
Petrolia 34 (4-7)
#4 Windthorst 93 (10-0)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 35 pts, Charli Cooper 14
#13 Archer City 69 (10-1)
Olney 42 (0-11)
#17 Seymour 38 (8-3)
Munday 35 (3-8)
Electra 39 (3-7)
Quanah 50 (5-6)
District 8-1A
Benjamin 68 (7-0)
Northside 12 (3-4)
BEN: Brooke Jones 21 pts, Myca Flowers 19
District 17-1A
Newcastle 94 (6-1)
Woodson 26 (1-6)
Throckmorton 23 (2-5)
Graford 37 (7-0)
District 21-1A
Forestburg 52 (6-4)
Gold-Burg 38 (1-8)
Prairie Valley 45 (4-6)
Midway 19 (0-9)
TAPPS 1-1A
EP Jesus Chapel 29 (4-2)
#3 Notre Dame 46 (4-2)
ND: Ellen Parkey 18 pts, Kamryn Macha 12
#4 Lubbock KPA 34 (3-2)
Wichita Christian 28 (2-4)
WCS: Addi Vasquez 14 pts
