Soccer scores and highlights: 1/26

ESPN says Jemele Hill will leave her job as 'Sportscenter' anchor to write for the company's web site The Undefeated, and be a network commentator.
ESPN says Jemele Hill will leave her job as 'Sportscenter' anchor to write for the company's web site The Undefeated, and be a network commentator.
Highlights of #12 Nocona at #20 Holliday, #24 Burkburnett at Iowa Park, #3 Notre Dame vs EP Jesus Chapel and more!
Highlights of #12 Nocona at #20 Holliday, #24 Burkburnett at Iowa Park, #3 Notre Dame vs EP Jesus Chapel and more!
Highlights of WFHS at Rider soccer and full Texoma scores from Friday night!
Highlights of WFHS at Rider soccer and full Texoma scores from Friday night!
Whether or not this is a case of sour grapes is open to interpretation.
Whether or not this is a case of sour grapes is open to interpretation.