Soccer scores and highlights: 1/26 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Soccer scores and highlights: 1/26

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Both teams wore orange ribbons in support of WFHS senior Ramon 'LG' Gonzalez and his fight with Leukemia / Source: KAUZ Both teams wore orange ribbons in support of WFHS senior Ramon 'LG' Gonzalez and his fight with Leukemia / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

District 5-5A

#4 WFHS  1 (1-0-1)
Rider         1 (0-0-2)
WF: Alfredo Pacheco G
RID: Santana Castro G

Non-District

Hirschi      0 
Benbrook  5

Graham       1
Burkburnett  3
GRA: Sergio Rivera G
BURK: Anthony Gauthier 2 G, Jacob Barron G

Girls

District 5-5A

WFHS  1 (1-1-0)
Rider    2 (2-0-0)
WF: Alyssa Salinas G
RID: Mindy Shoffit, Jasmyn Montgomery G each

Non-District

Graham     0
Bridgeport  2
GRA: Alicia Olivera 12 saves

Burkburnett  1
Lake Worth  3
BURK: Mia Ortiz G

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly