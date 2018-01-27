Read To Learn Rally at WF schools

The Partners in Education Read To Learn Rally was held Friday for the first time at Wichita Falls I-S-D elementary schools. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The Partners in Education Read To Learn Rally was held Friday for the first time at Wichita Falls I-S-D elementary schools.

Newschannel 6 anchor Ashley Fitzwater got in on the fun as all 2nd grade classes across the district had a "reading camp-out."

Classrooms and libraries were transformed into campsites and students were encouraged to wear their pajamas to school that day.

Michelle Keller, a 2nd grade teacher, said the goal of the program was to encourage kids to read more.

"This day is really important for us because it helps us to have a day where we can celebrate and have fun with books and really get them motivated and loving to read books for hopefully the rest of there lives and this is just a fun awesome way to get to do that," Keller said.

There were various activities scheduled at different campuses and each 2nd grade student received a book and got to eat s'mores.

