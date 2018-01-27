Grass fire burns on Wellington Lane

A grass fire burned two acres in Wichita Falls Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:30, crews were called to the 400 block of Wellington Lane after a fire pit caused a grass fire to ignite in the backyard of a residence.

Wichita West Assistant Fire Chief Christopher Bashfort said that both the Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department and Iowa Park responded to this fire.

No homes were damaged in the fire and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved