Burn ban violation leads to grass fire near Dean

Trash burning in a barrel lead to a grass fire near Dean.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the fire broke out just before 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the 6500 block of State Highway 79 North.

The fire burned six acres and the homeowner was given a citation for violating the burn ban.

The Sheriff's Office wants to let people know there will be zero tolerance of burn ban violations and no warnings. They also say there has been about 10-12 violations within the last 30 days.

Fire departments from Dean, Jolly, Charlie-Thornberry, Henrietta, and Lake Arrowhead Ranch Estates as well as Wichita East responded to the fire.

