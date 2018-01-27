Local business celebrates birthday by giving back

A local business celebrated its 65th birthday Saturday by teaming up with another business to give away free coffee. (Source: RNN Texoma)

A local business celebrated its 65th birthday Saturday by teaming up with another business to give back to the community.

Texoma Community Credit Union partnered with Odd Duck Coffee to give away $650 worth of free coffee to customers.

"We were just really excited to partner with them and bring something to the community that they already really love," said Lauren Mckechnie, Marketing Director of the credit union.

While the actual birthday of Texoma Community Credit Union is Sunday, January 28, they decided to celebrate on the busier day to try and give away as much as possible to the community.

