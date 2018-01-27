MSU curriculum benefits Texoma agriculture, expert says

A Texas agriculture expert says a new Midwestern State University curriculum may help solve some issues in the ag world. (Source: RNN Texoma)

MSU is launching an Agri-business curriculum for economics majors this fall. Wichita County's Ag Extension Agent, David Graf, says this can help address three of the industries biggest problems; ag-business, ag-marketing, and an aging workforce. He says the average age of an American farmer is 60-years old.

"In another ten years or so we're going to lose a significant of our ag-producers so what we'll need is we need economic tools in that to help the people that are currently involved and the next generation," Graf said.

MSU staff says this new curriculum will equip graduates with the tools needed to join and succeed in this growing industry, where 81% of those jobs require education beyond high school.

