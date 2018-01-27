Thousands enjoy pancakes like mom made

The Kiwanis Pancake Festival is set to return to the Falls for its 61st year. (Source:RNN Texoma)

Thousands of breakfast lovers got their flapjack fix at the 62nd annual University Kiwanis Club Pancake Festival in Wichita Falls on Saturday.The event was held at J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center.

It took less than 400 volunteers to make sure 11,000 people had plenty to eat. The Texoma breakfast included 25,000 crispy sausages,40,000 pancakes and plenty of coffee to wash it down.

"It really is a spectacle to watch this," Dennis Probst Pancake Festival chairman said.

Many event-goers said it is a spectacle the entire family could enjoy together.

"It brings back a lot of memories because we ate a lot of pancakes and these taste just as fluffy as my mom's," Opal Baell said.

"Your mom is in there, busy working, serving a lot of love, in those pancakes and sausage," Judy Wells said.

Some said the pancakes were so good they had to debate who made them better Kiwanis or their own mothers.

"I'm going to say, my mom," Baell said.

While the event-goers enjoyed their meals, several Texoma organizations enjoy the benefits of the feast.

The event is the University Kiwanis Club's only fundraiser of the year which helps them give back to several organizations like Wichita Falls ISD, Faith Mission and Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

There are around 50 Kiwanis members but 300 people volunteered to help out.

"They gave the sweatshirts to us as a gift so volunteering here is a way to say thank you for all the hard work they do for our school system" Abby Pope, Zundy Elementary librarian, said.

Some of the money raised will go to the non-profits Christmas Project. Organizers bring Santa Claus and his elves to deliver sweatshirts and other goodies to WFISD kids.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved