Former OU football player visits Lawton child with cancer

Former OU football player, now Washington Redskins running back visited the home of the Lawton child fighting a deadly cancer.

Our Raycom affiliate in Lawton has covered many stories in the past about Justin, his fight against Glioblastoma, and his bucket list the community has been helping him complete.

Justin got a celebrity shout-out from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson last year. This year, Samaje Perine stopped by to sign a Washington Redskins hair bow.

Check out the Hope for Justin Facebook page for more on Justin's story and how you can help!

