Matching grant challenge aims to help Montague Co. children

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Red River is participating in a grant challenge with the help of the Priddy Foundation.

If CASA raises $10,000 by April 15 the Priddy Foundation will match it.

The money will be used to hire a Montague County CASA specialist who will support children in CPS care in that area.

There are more than 100 kids in CPS care in Montague County and only 12 CASA volunteers there.

For more on how to help call 940-766-0552.

