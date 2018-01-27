TAPPS hoops: Saturday scores and highlights - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

TAPPS hoops: Saturday scores and highlights

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Captains meet before Wichita Christian's boys home game vs El Paso Jesus Chapel on Saturday / Source: KAUZ Captains meet before Wichita Christian's boys home game vs El Paso Jesus Chapel on Saturday / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

TAPPS 1-1A

EP Jesus Chapel  39 (0-6)
Wichita Christian   80 (7-0)

#6 Lubbock KPA  33 (4-3)
Christ Academy   16 (4-3)

Girls

TAPPS 1-1A

EP Jesus Chapel  57 (5-2)
Wichita Christian  50 (2-5)
WC: Addi Vasquez 23 pts, Emily Baker/Maddison Harris 10 each

#4 Lubbock KPA        30 (4-2)
#10 Christ Academy  20 (5-2)
CA: Danielle Okeke DNP

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

