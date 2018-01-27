TAPPS hoops: Saturday scores and highlights

Brandon Neel's 27 points couldn't overcome Tarleton State in the men's game; the Mustang women rallied to take a late lead, but couldn't hold on
Highlights and scores from Saturday's TAPPS District 1-1A basketball action!
Michigan State University didn't share the full conclusions of a 2014 Title IX investigation into disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar with a patient who accused him of sexual assault.
ESPN says Jemele Hill will leave her job as 'Sportscenter' anchor to write for the company's web site The Undefeated, and be a network commentator.
Highlights of #12 Nocona at #20 Holliday, #24 Burkburnett at Iowa Park, #3 Notre Dame vs EP Jesus Chapel and more!
