Another beautiful day in store

Happy Sunday morning folks! Clear skies and light winds have allowed us to drop into the mid to upper 20s for many. Although N winds aren't strong, they are making us feel like the 20s and 30s as you're out the door this morning. Those N winds shift back to the S later today and stay light.

With plenty of dry air in place, our temps reach the mid 60s under sunny skies this afternoon. Fire danger will be high, despite light winds. Burning is not advised.

Another cold front pushes through tonight into early Monday morning, dropping our high temps Monday into the low to mid 50s.

Strong S winds return Tuesday, heightening our fire danger threat and bringing our temps back into the upper 60s. A fire weather watch for the western half of Texoma has been issued from 11 am Tuesday to 7 pm Tuesday.

We hit the low to mid 70s Wednesday under mostly sunny skies before some cloud cover sneaks back in along with our next big cold front. Fire danger will be extreme during the afternoon. N winds Thursday keep fire danger concerns high, but help temps stay in the low 50s under partly cloudy skies.

We fall into the 40s Friday as colder air continues to filter in behind the front. We stay dry the next week.

-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey