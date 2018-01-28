Cloudy, Chilly Friday

The bad news is, today will be colder than yesterday. The good news, it will not be windy. Temperatures are in the 20s this morning and with cloudy skies, temps will be in no hurry to warm up. We'll be no warmer than about 40 degrees by noon today. Highs will be near 50. All-in-all the weekend forecast doesn't look too bad. We'll see mostly cloudy skies Saturday, but with a south breeze, temperatures will be mild. More sunshine Sunday will highs in the 60s. There's some uncertainty in the forecast beyond Sunday. Forecast models are all over the place with a cold front lingering to our north. This means we could see dramatic changes in temperatures between north Texas and central Oklahoma depending on the location of the front. There's no rain in the 7day, but we'll keep an eye on Tuesday as a potential rain maker sweeps through.

-First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron