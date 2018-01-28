Cold Front Delivers a Cooler Monday

After a high in the low 60s yesterday, we had a cold front come through early this morning. The result is a cooler Monday with afternoon temperatures in the 40s. We'll enjoy a nice warm up in the middle of the week. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day with highs in the mid 70s. Unfortunately, There is a lot of wind in the forecast through the middle of the week. Cooler air moves in beginning Thursday and lingering through the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s this weekend. Drought will only get worse with no significant chances of rain in this week's forecast.

-First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron