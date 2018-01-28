Cooler weather sticks around

After a high of 80 yesterday, we only made it to 57 today. The average high for today is 56. So it was a typical winter day thanks to the northerly winds. Tomorrow will be slightly cooler, but we are looking at 60s for your highs this weekend. Winds looks to be slightly calmer but still breezy. Tonight temperatures will be in the 20s, so you will want a coat tomorrow. Skies will start out mostly clear but we should see clouds increase throughout the day. The next major cold front in the forecast looks to come Tuesday. Temperatures will be back in the 50s then and there looks to be some rain for Texas. Most of it looks to stay east of I-35 at this point but it's something to keep an eye on.

-First Alert Meteorologist Carly Smith