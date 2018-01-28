Fire danger remains high

First I have some good news for you, winds remain calm on Sunday, but that won't be the case for much of next week. Strong southwest winds return Wednesday and temperatures will be in the 70s before our next cold front. These strong winds are no help when it comes to drought conditions and fire danger. Until we see some rain and plants start turning green again fire danger will continue to be a concern, especially on windy days. Please double check and make sure your county isn't under a burn ban. Everyone should be very cautious on windy days. Anything hot could start of fire from cigarets to hot engines on dead grass, to chains dragging on the road.

At least the temperatures will for the most part be enjoyable. They will fluctuate from 50s on Monday to 70s on Wednesday. Another cold front will knock temperatures into the 50s for much of next weekend.

- Carly Smith