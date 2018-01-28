Gusty North Winds Deliver Cooler Thursday

Yesterday was the warmest January 31st in Wichita Falls history with a high of 80 degrees, breaking the record of 78. Winds are northerly now thanks to a cold front that came through just after midnight. The result is a noticeably cooler Thursday with gusty north winds. Today's highs will be over 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. Friday will be the coolest day of the next five days with morning lows in the 20s and highs near 50. Clouds become a bigger part of the forecast Friday into Saturday but rain still hasn't found the seven day. Earlier this week there was some concern that very cold air will move in Sunday into Monday. New weather info says temperatures will remain mild.

-First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron