More wind and even warmer weather on Wednesday

The winds will continue to stay strong overnight gusting to near 30 mph. We'll see more wind tomorrow helping temperatures climb up to near 80°. Some places could make it above 80°. A cold front will move through early Thursday switching our winds to the north and keeping them gusting to near 30 mph. Temperatures Thursday will be around 20° cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Clouds increase for the weekend and we could see some chilly air move in for Sunday. It doesn't look as strong or as long as cold spells before but it'll feel a little more like winter

-First Alert Meteorologist Zach Holder